Valley cancels Friday’s football game

HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to the Valley High School athletics Twitter account, the Vikings have canceled Friday’s Canyon Conference game against Declo.

The final home game for 2021 has been canceled. Let’s regroup and finish the season. #IDPreps #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/MEusbqYEe2 — Valley Vikings (@valleyviks) September 30, 2021

According to the post, the game was canceled due to a multitude of reasons, including low participation rates, injuries, illness, and COVID-19.

Valley hopes to play their final two games of the season against Wendell and Soda Springs.

The Vikings are 0-5 on the season so far.

Valley will be moving back down to 1A Division 1 next year after two years in the 2A classification. This means a move back to 8-man football.

