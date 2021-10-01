Valley cancels Friday’s football game
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:06 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to the Valley High School athletics Twitter account, the Vikings have canceled Friday’s Canyon Conference game against Declo.
According to the post, the game was canceled due to a multitude of reasons, including low participation rates, injuries, illness, and COVID-19.
Valley hopes to play their final two games of the season against Wendell and Soda Springs.
The Vikings are 0-5 on the season so far.
Valley will be moving back down to 1A Division 1 next year after two years in the 2A classification. This means a move back to 8-man football.
Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.