Advertisement

Valley cancels Friday’s football game

(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:06 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to the Valley High School athletics Twitter account, the Vikings have canceled Friday’s Canyon Conference game against Declo.

According to the post, the game was canceled due to a multitude of reasons, including low participation rates, injuries, illness, and COVID-19.

Valley hopes to play their final two games of the season against Wendell and Soda Springs.

The Vikings are 0-5 on the season so far.

Valley will be moving back down to 1A Division 1 next year after two years in the 2A classification. This means a move back to 8-man football.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question...
Governor Brad Little speaks on state of COVID-19 in Idaho
Mike Lindell is the CEO of MyPillow and a conservative commentator who was banned from many...
Idaho Secretary of State refutes Mike Lindell’s statewide election manipulation claims
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, right, a Republican from Lewiston, resigned amid an...
Ex Idaho lawmaker charged with rape is arrested in Georgia
Protesters gather in Harmon Park to rally against bullying
Rally shows support for bullying victims
Police say it occurred when a car collided with a motorcycle
Car crash in Twin Falls hospitalizes one

Latest News

Thursday local sports roundup
Senators are now 5-0 on the season
Gooding stays unbeaten in win over Buhl, Andersen grabs his 100th career win as head coach
Senators are now 5-0 on the season
Gooding stays unbeaten in conference win over Buhl, Andersen grabs his 100th career win as head coach
Senators are now 5-0 on the season
Gooding stays unbeaten in win over Buhl, Andersen grabs his 100th career win as head coach