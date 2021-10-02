Carey and Castleford stay undefeated and remain atop the 8-man ranks

Castleford, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Castleford Wolves will stay undefeated after blanking Camas County 38-0.

The now 6-0 Wolves are ranked second in the Idaho 1A DII rankings.

The #1 ranked team, Carey, had no problem with Hansen.

The Panthers beat the Huskies 72 to 22 to move to 5-0 on the season.

Other 8-man scores:

Murtaugh 74, Lighthouse Christian 52

Butte County 40, Dietrich 8

Raft River 48, Glenns Ferry 6

