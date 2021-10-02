Advertisement

Carey and Castleford stay undefeated and remain atop the 8-man ranks

The Wolves shutout Camas County
By Jack Schemmel, Kevin Kohr and Eric Brill
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:39 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Castleford, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Castleford Wolves will stay undefeated after blanking Camas County 38-0.

The now 6-0 Wolves are ranked second in the Idaho 1A DII rankings.

The #1 ranked team, Carey, had no problem with Hansen.

The Panthers beat the Huskies 72 to 22 to move to 5-0 on the season.

Other 8-man scores:

Murtaugh 74, Lighthouse Christian 52

Butte County 40, Dietrich 8

Raft River 48, Glenns Ferry 6

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question...
Governor Brad Little speaks on state of COVID-19 in Idaho
Mike Lindell is the CEO of MyPillow and a conservative commentator who was banned from many...
Idaho Secretary of State refutes Mike Lindell’s statewide election manipulation claims
Phone scam
Southern Idaho residents advised to look out for new phone scam
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, right, a Republican from Lewiston, resigned amid an...
Ex Idaho lawmaker charged with rape is arrested in Georgia
Police say it occurred when a car collided with a motorcycle
Car crash in Twin Falls hospitalizes one

Latest News

Twin Falls moves to 5-1 after a 41-0 shutout victory over visiting Wood River.
Twin Falls stays undefeated in conference play, Burley drops second in a row
Kimberly dominates in SCIC opener
Kimberly dominates in SCIC opener
Carey and Castleford stay undefeated to top the 8-man ranks
Carey and Castleford stay undefeated to top the 8-man ranks
On Homecoming night, the Bruins shutout Wood River
Twin Falls stays undefeated in conference, Burley drops second in a row