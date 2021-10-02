Advertisement

Kimberly dominates in SCIC opener

Bulldogs beat Filer 48-6
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:43 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Even though 4-1 Filer was hosting a 2-3 Kimberly team, the Bulldogs showed why they were the favorite, winning 48-6.

Kimberly handled Filer from the start to the finish in both teams’ Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference Opener.

Gatlin Bair had 149 yards receiving and three touchdowns. The Bulldog also had a 75-yard punt return.

Kimberly quarterback Heath Owens had four touchdowns on 238 yards passing.

