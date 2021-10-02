Magic Valley company weathering nationwide driver shortage

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — “There’s days it’s stressful because you’re doing your route and then you’re helping another route,” said school bus driver Larosa James. “You might not be as familiar with that route.”

James has been a special needs school bus driver for four years with Mid Columbia Bus Company, which serves numerous schools in the Magic Valley. Amidst what has been a nationwide shortage of drivers, James has seen the effects locally.

“We’re all kind of doubling up. We’re kind of backing each other up [and] helping each other out,” James said. “Basically, just making sure we get all the kids into school.”

Mid Columbia Bus Company’s Regional Director of Operations James Stevenson said James’ observations are widespread. While shortages of bus drivers across the country have gained headlines only recently, internally they saw this coming.

“We knew at the end of last school year that we were going into a shortage,” Stevenson said. “The summer months are a big recruiting time for us. This summer, we didn’t see as many applicants as we did in the past, which was kind of strange.”

Stevenson said several factors play a role in the shortage including some drivers retiring early and others missing multiple weeks of work due to COVID-19. Building up a pool of new hires has not been easy.

“With unemployment getting ready to reset with a lot of people, we’re seeing a lot of applications come in, but not a lot of follow-through,” Stevenson said. “So, we go to schedule them to start training or we reach out to them to let them know their background has cleared and there’s no return call or they’ve just decided that they don’t want the job.”

At Mid Columbia, sign-on bonuses ranging from $1500 to $2000 based on credentials have been extended through the end of the month in an effort to attract more drivers. In the meantime, James asks for one thing from parents and students alike.

“Patience,” James said. “I know the kids are frustrated because they’re getting home later and parents are frustrated, but I’m just asking everyone have patience.”

Regardless of the added stressors, James said she is glad she can play a vital role in children’s daily lives.

“It’s not stressful enough that I’d give up my job,” James said. “I love my job.”

Stevenson added he’s seen the company’s drivers volunteer to help whenever possible, even if it means shouldering a heavier workload.

“I’m extremely proud of our drivers,” Stevenson said. “Without them, we’re not successful.”

