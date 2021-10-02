Twin Falls stays undefeated in conference, Burley drops second in a row

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls moves to 5-1 after a 41-0 shutout victory over visiting Wood River.

Pocatello had no trouble with Burley, topping the Bobcats 48-13.

Twin Falls, undefeated in conference play, will host Burley next week.

In other 4A Great Basin Conference action, the Minico Spartans stayed undefeated on the season against Canyon Ridge.

Minico 43, Canyon Ridge 12

Jephy Bendele had 176 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

The Spartan defense allowed just over 150 total yards and had four interceptions.

Mountain Home 14, Jerome 13

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.