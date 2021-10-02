Advertisement

Twin Falls stays undefeated in conference, Burley drops second in a row

On Homecoming night, the Bruins shutout Wood River
By Jack Schemmel, Nicholas Snider and Zach Bruhl
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:56 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls moves to 5-1 after a 41-0 shutout victory over visiting Wood River.

Pocatello had no trouble with Burley, topping the Bobcats 48-13.

Twin Falls, undefeated in conference play, will host Burley next week.

In other 4A Great Basin Conference action, the Minico Spartans stayed undefeated on the season against Canyon Ridge.

Minico 43, Canyon Ridge 12

Jephy Bendele had 176 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

The Spartan defense allowed just over 150 total yards and had four interceptions.

Mountain Home 14, Jerome 13

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question...
Governor Brad Little speaks on state of COVID-19 in Idaho
Mike Lindell is the CEO of MyPillow and a conservative commentator who was banned from many...
Idaho Secretary of State refutes Mike Lindell’s statewide election manipulation claims
Phone scam
Southern Idaho residents advised to look out for new phone scam
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, right, a Republican from Lewiston, resigned amid an...
Ex Idaho lawmaker charged with rape is arrested in Georgia
Protesters gather in Harmon Park to rally against bullying
Rally shows support for bullying victims

Latest News

Kimberly dominates in SCIC opener
Kimberly dominates in SCIC opener
On Homecoming night, the Bruins shutout Wood River
Twin Falls stays undefeated in conference, Burley drops second in a row
Even though 4-1 Filer was hosting a 2-3 Kimberly team, the Bulldogs showed why they were the...
Kimberly dominates in SCIC opener
“We’re pretty excited that this weekend we get to go and challenge ourselves and see where...
CSI women’s basketball ready to enjoy somewhat normal preseason