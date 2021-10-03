Advertisement

1 killed, 4 hurt in South Carolina Waffle House shooting

Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said early interviews with witnesses indicate gangs may have...
Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said early interviews with witnesses indicate gangs may have been involved and the shooting might be in retaliation for another shooting a few months ago at a nearby gas station.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 12:13 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff says one man has been killed in a shooting in the parking lot of a Waffle House near a South Carolina interstate.

Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said the 4 a.m. Sunday shooting also injured an employee and three customers inside the restaurant just off Interstate 20 in Bishopville, but they are expected to survive.

Simon said early interviews with witnesses indicate gangs may have been involved and the shooting might be in retaliation for another shooting a few months ago at a nearby gas station.

The sheriff said investigators are still trying to confirm that information, and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question...
Governor Brad Little speaks on state of COVID-19 in Idaho
Mike Lindell is the CEO of MyPillow and a conservative commentator who was banned from many...
Idaho Secretary of State refutes Mike Lindell’s statewide election manipulation claims
Phone scam
Southern Idaho residents advised to look out for new phone scam
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, right, a Republican from Lewiston, resigned amid an...
Ex Idaho lawmaker charged with rape is arrested in Georgia
Police say it occurred when a car collided with a motorcycle
Car crash in Twin Falls hospitalizes one

Latest News

This photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Dexter Harold Kelsey.
Ex-student charged in Houston school shooting that injured 1
A major oil spill off the California coast has caused dead birds, fish and oil to wash up at...
Major oil spill off Southern California fouls beaches
Authorities say Shaun Runyon has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one...
Authorities: 3rd victim dies after co-worker’s rampage
University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe was shot and killed at a house party. (Source:...
Man arrested in Utah football player’s shooting death