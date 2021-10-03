Boise State falls to 2-3 for the first time since 2001

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise State Football team had won 16 out of the last 17 against Nevada, but history didn’t matter Saturday.

Nevada 41, Boise State 31

Boise State led going into halftime of their Mountain West home opener, but their second half woes continued.

The Broncos had three turnovers in the second half. The offense only had ten points, with seven coming on a touchdown with 3:15 left in the fourth quarter of a 17-point game.

“It’s obviously something we have to figure out because this happened pretty much every game,” said junior quarterback Hank Bachmeier. “It’s really frustrating and it’s something we have to figure out here or else this is going to keep happening and we can’t keep letting that happen.”

Boise State has now lost two straight home games and is 2-3 for the first time since 2001.

“Football is a humbling game, this is an extremely tough loss, losing on the blue is unacceptable,” said senior linebacker Riley Whimpey.

It doesn’t get any easier next week, as the Broncos go on the road to #15 BYU.

