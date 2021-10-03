Downtown Twin Falls celebrates Oktoberfest

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Fall’s annual Oktoberfest celebration was this weekend.

The two day event was put on by Go Out Local, in an effort to celebrate the community and the month of October.

There were lots of food and activities for the whole family, including a wing eating competition, live bands, and a petting zoo.

The organizers of the event say they love coming to Twin Falls because of the energy and environment the downtown area has.

“We love putting on these family friendly events, it’s something we love to do as a company ourselves, you know it makes it more of a homey feel. You don’t feel obligated to do anything, it’s more fun like that,” said Julia Sanchez, the event director.

This was the third year of bringing Oktoberfest to Twin Falls, and they hope to be able to do it again next year.

