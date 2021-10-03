Ex-student charged in Houston school shooting that injured 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 12:34 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a former student at a Houston public charter school has been charged after confessing to shooting and wounding the campus principal.
Houston police say 25-year-old Dexter Harold Kelsey confessed to the shooting Friday at YES Prep Southwest Secondary.
Police say he’s been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and deadly conduct in the shooting.
Police said the principal, 36-year-old Eric Espinoza, has been released from the hospital.
No students were hurt. Kelsey remained jailed on Sunday on $5.25 million bond.
A Harris County court official said he planned to target a female staffer at the school.
