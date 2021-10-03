Advertisement

Organizers pleased with turnout for Leadercast Women conference

The annual conference took place at the Magic Valley Arts Council.
The annual conference took place at the Magic Valley Arts Council.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:38 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The annual Leadercast Women Conference wrapped up Saturday and the organizers of the event say they are pleased with how it went.

The event started on Wednesday, with two VIP sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday and Saturday the event was open to the community.

At the event, different speakers shared their stories and what advice helped get them where they are.

The creator of Facebook Live spoke at the event and shared the idea of lifting each other up and supporting each other, instead of tearing each other down.

“Another great idea that we took away is being a sponsor and a mentor to someone, being a sponsor is to fight for their cause, fight for them, the things they need to get done, or maybe a cause in the community that they need support on, that’s another great thing they took away from here,” said Sonya Haines, the organizer of the event.

This has been a part of the Magic Valley since 2014, and they host it twice a year.

