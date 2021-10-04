Adkinson earns Play of Week for Week 6
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 11:29 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In Gooding’s win Thursday against Buhl, Senator quarterback Kurtis Adkinson connected with wide receiver Taylor Cavitt for a big gain right before the half.
The beautiful throw from the senior signal-caller earns Play of the Week for Week 6.
Gooding is still undefeated on the season at 5-0.
