Annual Pomerelle Ski Swap coming up, used equipment now being accepted

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The annual Pomerelle Ski Swap is fast approaching at Idaho Water Sports in Burley.

The ski swap is where people are able to trade in their used boots, helmets, skis, or snowboards, and then are able to get new equipment.

Last year, the Idaho Water Sports saw a record number of people come to their ski swap and they are hoping for the same this year.

If you are interested in dropping off something to sell at the swap, now is the time to do so.

“So we’re allowing consignments to come in now, leading up to the ski swap, you can bring them in to the ski swap but you are losing out on chances for them to be sold, if you don’t bring them in sooner, rather than later,” said Nate Ashby, the pro shop manager.

The event is Oct. 21 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and then Oct. 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Oct. 23 from 9:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m. at their location in Burley at 2165 Overland Avenue.

At the event, it is also the last time to purchase a season pass to Pomerelle Mountain.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.