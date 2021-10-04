Advertisement

Are health experts concerned over a possible winter surge?

Health care workers who were once saluted for saving lives in the COVID-19 outbreak are now being issued panic buttons and ditching their scrubs before going out in public to avoid harassment.(Source: CNN)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:17 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first time since early July, national COVID-19 case numbers have been trending downward, possibly hinting at the end of the second major surge of the pandemic.

Now, with cold winter weather incoming, are health experts concerned another surge could be coming soon? Briana Bodily of the South Central Public Health District tells KMVT concern centers around the level of care that will be available to patients in need during the late fall and winter.

While increasing illness spread is an issue this time of year, Bodily says other winter incidents like car accidents, broken bones and other injuries typically rise during the cold months as well.

”A bigger need now for us to limit the amount of hospital care we require so that they can be open and flexible enough to take in people that do need the help for those kinds of winter accident style,” said Bodily.

Bodily adds that preparations, like flu shots and COVID-19 related precautions, could be vital in alleviating an already burdened medical system.

