CDC releases holiday travel season guidelines

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have released its guidelines for the upcoming holiday season. Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the federal agency said the safest way to celebrate holidays is virtually or only with members of your household. If attending a gathering with others, they advise it is held outside and all attendees stay six feet apart.

The CDC also recommends delaying travel until you are fully vaccinated.

Everyone, even those who are vaccinated, are advised to wear a mask while on public transportation.

The CDC has given recommendations on safe ways to celebrate the holiday season, including:

Decorate your home with holiday-themed items and banners.

Host a video chat party with family and friends to share in the celebration.

Plan a special meal with people who live with you inspired by the holiday or event.

Have an outdoor celebration with everyone at least 6 feet apart.

Watch virtual events and celebrations.

Drive or walk around your community to wave to neighbors from a safe distance.

Take food or a gift to family, friends, and neighbors in a way that does not involve contact with others, such as leaving them at the door.

Throw a virtual dance party and collaborate with friends and family on a playlist.

Celebrate outside with neighbors and friends.

Volunteer to help others in need.

Attend a virtual ceremony or celebration.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.