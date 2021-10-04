Advertisement

CSI men’s basketball’s first game is just a month away

The first official practice is Monday
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:29 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team is coming off a Scenic West Conference title and a three seed in the NJCAA National Tournament.

This year, though, the Golden Eagles don’t get to wait until January to start playing games.

Head Coach Jeff Reinert says last year’s team was so close as a unit because last fall provided a bunch of opportunities for team bonding.

This year, with the regular schedule back, there just hasn’t been the time to create some of the same bonds.

Practice officially starts Monday and the Golden Eagles open the regular season on Nov. 4 at home.

The good thing about this year’s team, Reinert says they have plenty of athleticism.

“In my three years here our talent is significantly better than the talent we’ve had in the past, so now it’s getting it to work together,” Reinert said.

The Golden Eagles are scrimmaging against the College of Idaho at the CSI gym Nov. 6.

The CSI basketball bash will be Oct. 9.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Lindell is the CEO of MyPillow and a conservative commentator who was banned from many...
Idaho Secretary of State refutes Mike Lindell’s statewide election manipulation claims
Phone scam
Southern Idaho residents advised to look out for new phone scam
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question...
Governor Brad Little speaks on state of COVID-19 in Idaho
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, right, a Republican from Lewiston, resigned amid an...
Ex Idaho lawmaker charged with rape is arrested in Georgia
Lori Vallow has been indicted for conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband...
Charles Vallow’s autopsy says his death was a homicide

Latest News

Name, Image, and Likeness in the Gem State
Name, image, and likeness in the Gem State
“It’s been a long time coming, and we’re only two months into this thing”
Name, image, and likeness in the Gem State
The beautiful throw from the senior signal-caller takes top honors
Adkinson earns Play of Week for Week 6
The beautiful throw from the senior signal-caller earns Play of the Week for Week 6
Adkinson earns Play of Week for Week 6 on prep gridiron