CSI men’s basketball’s first game is just a month away

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team is coming off a Scenic West Conference title and a three seed in the NJCAA National Tournament.

This year, though, the Golden Eagles don’t get to wait until January to start playing games.

Head Coach Jeff Reinert says last year’s team was so close as a unit because last fall provided a bunch of opportunities for team bonding.

This year, with the regular schedule back, there just hasn’t been the time to create some of the same bonds.

Practice officially starts Monday and the Golden Eagles open the regular season on Nov. 4 at home.

The good thing about this year’s team, Reinert says they have plenty of athleticism.

“In my three years here our talent is significantly better than the talent we’ve had in the past, so now it’s getting it to work together,” Reinert said.

The Golden Eagles are scrimmaging against the College of Idaho at the CSI gym Nov. 6.

The CSI basketball bash will be Oct. 9.

