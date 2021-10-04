Gas price drop may soon end

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If gas prices throughout the year resemble a roller coaster ride, this is normally the time when Idaho drivers can look forward to taking a plunge. But the high cost of crude oil may prevent a thrilling drop in seasonal gas prices and leave motorists stuck on the track.

According to AAA, the U.S. average price for regular fuel is at its most expensive in seven years as the price of crude oil climbs toward $78 per barrel today. Market uncertainty and tight supplies are the cause of the higher crude prices, which make up about half the price of finished gasoline.

As of today, the average price of gas in Twin Falls is $3.83 a gallon. In Boise, the average is $3.85.

“Lately, the price to fill-up in Idaho has been slowly dropping, but with big jumps hitting so many other parts of the country, it may only be a matter of time before we follow suit,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Hurricane activity and continued production cuts by OPEC have both played a part in keeping the price of crude oil high.”

Today, Idaho’s average price for regular is $3.73, which is two cents less than a week ago and seven cents less than a month ago. Meanwhile, the U.S. average currently sits at $3.20, a penny more than a week ago and two cents more than a month ago. This week, Ohio led the way with an 11-cent jump in pump prices, followed by Arizona (+7 cents) and North Carolina (+6 cents). The Gem State currently ranks 5th in the country for most expensive fuel, slightly ahead of Oregon and Utah.

According to the Energy Information Administration, domestic gasoline stocks increased slightly last week, but so did fuel demand. Crude oil supplies remain below pre-pandemic levels.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.