Idaho Fish and Game hosts controlled pheasant hunt for Hunters Education graduates

NIAGARA SPRINGS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Fish and Game hosted an annual Hunter Education Program for families wanting to pass the hunting tradition on to the next generation.

Saturday, the last lesson was taught, as select students gathered in the Niagara Springs Wildlife Management Area for a controlled pheasant hunt.

“We spend time with them shooting sporting clays, or clay pigeons, we take them out in the field and let them hunt a couple of birds,” said Spokesperson Terry Thompson. “Then, at the end we show them how to field dress, cook some up for them and have a bite to eat.”

While the controlled hunt allows a better chance for success, spokesperson Terry Thompson tells me he hopes to show students that hunting is about more than just the kill.

“We try not to emphasize harvest as the important part,” Thompson said, “it’s the experience.”

The main reason for the event Saturday was to show students how to handle their firearms safely.

“This is one of those opportunities where we can get in the field with them,” Thompson said, “reinforce what they learned in hunter education and reinforce that you can have a lot of fun, but you need to be safe at the same time.”

Those lessons of safety were showing signs during Saturday’s hunt, like when young Curt Weeks III missed his pheasant but decided not to take a second shot, thinking it was too risky.

“We both took the Hunter Safety course this year with TanaRae and she did good,” said Curt Weeks who attended the event with his grandson. “Obviously with him because he thought before he shot.”

Safety is important, but Thompson tells me there are some other important lessons to take away from the event.

“It’s the camaraderie, you go out with your family and friends,” said Thompson. “But, it’s about the smiles.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.