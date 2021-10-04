Advertisement

Idaho Lt. Gov. McGeachin’s contempt hearing set for Oct. 13

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is running for governor.
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is running for governor.(KMVT)
By Rebecca Boone
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:17 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin will face a hearing next week on whether she should be held in contempt of court for failing to comply with a judge’s order in a public records lawsuit.

Fourth District Judge Steven Hippler ordered the contempt hearing set for Oct. 13, according to court records. The Idaho Press Club last month asked that the lieutenant governor face civil contempt proceedings after it said she failed to comply with a judge’s order in the lawsuit and stalled rather than immediately releasing the public records as ordered.

Neither McGeachin nor her chief of staff Jordan Watters have responded to repeated requests for comment from The Associated Press.

The Idaho Press Club sued McGeachin in July after several journalists said she wrongly denied public record requests for materials relating to her new Education Task Force. The task force was tasked with investigating alleged “indoctrination” in the state’s public school system, something McGeachin said was necessary to “protect our young people from the scourge of critical race theory, socialism, communism and Marxism.”

The lieutenant governor lost the lawsuit, and Hippler ordered her to release the documents.

McGeachin didn’t immediately release the materials, and a few weeks after Hippler’s ruling she formally asked the judge to reconsider the matter. But then she failed to comply with the judge’s order directing her to file additional legal documents supporting her request for reconsideration, according to court documents.

At the end of September, the Idaho Press Club asked the judge to hold McGeachin in contempt of court and order her to be detained in jail until she turned over the documents. The next day Hippler formally denied McGeachin’s request for reconsideration, and the lieutenant governor’s officer released the public records a short time later.

Releasing the documents doesn’t automatically make the motion for contempt moot. During next week’s hearing, the judge could decide to reject the press club’s motion, or to allow it to move forward. If the contempt case moves forward, then McGeachin will likely be offered the opportunity to admit or deny the charge and present a defense, if she desires.

Last week McGeachin’s office asked the state for an additional $50,000 to cover its legal bills from the public record lawsuit. McGeachin hired a private attorney for the case after first being represented by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.

If Hippler finds McGeachin acted in contempt, he could fine her or have her face other penalties.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Lindell is the CEO of MyPillow and a conservative commentator who was banned from many...
Idaho Secretary of State refutes Mike Lindell’s statewide election manipulation claims
Phone scam
Southern Idaho residents advised to look out for new phone scam
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question...
Governor Brad Little speaks on state of COVID-19 in Idaho
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, right, a Republican from Lewiston, resigned amid an...
Ex Idaho lawmaker charged with rape is arrested in Georgia
Lori Vallow has been indicted for conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband...
Charles Vallow’s autopsy says his death was a homicide

Latest News

Gas price drop may soon end
The Gem State ranked as one of the states with the lowest amount of poverty among older adults
Study finds Idaho has one of the lowest poverty rates for older people
Forest service officials want people to know the fire danger is still high in the...
Campers and Hunters urged to be cautious
During their Saturday rally, they expressed concerns over a loss of constitutional rights
Magic Valley Liberty Alliance holds LibertyFest 2021 in Twin Falls