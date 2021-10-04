Idaho nurse finds a different way to express herself amid COVID-19

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the coronavirus pandemic has continued with seemingly no end in sight, frustration has mounted among some medical professionals.

“I think this is the time to be bold. People are dying. and so I think the very least I can do is raise my voice when our state is basically on fire,” said Lindsay Van Allen, a nurse in Meridian who runs a Tik-Tok account to vent her pandemic related frustrations.

When the initial wave of COVID-19 hit Idaho last year, Van Allen fielded questions from friends about the virus and mitigation strategies like mask wearing.

She realized then there wasn’t enough information from clinicians on social media, so she took to Tik-Tok.

“It is really cathartic,” she said. “It was just a space for me to let out some of that frustration of working in this field in a pandemic and having people call you a liar say that you’re a big pharma shill.”

Van Allen says she thinks younger demographics get their news from social media more-so than from traditional news sources, and that more of an effort should be put in to spreading awareness via those mediums.

“I think that’s something that potentially the medical field hasn’t necessarily done well. I think to be approaching that demographic we do have to approach them where they get their media. Less so Facebook anymore, more Instagram, Tik-tok,” said Van Allen.

In some cases, Van Allen uses humor and sarcasm to spread her message because she feels it’s a good way to communicate hard messages.

Regardless, the meaning behind her videos is a reality she and her colleagues face daily.

“People are dying. horrific things are happening in hospitals right now that don’t need to happen and it’s preventable and if we work together we can prevent it. And that’s what I hope people would take from my Tik-tok,” said Van Allen.

