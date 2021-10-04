Liberty Alliance concerned over constitutional rights

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — LibertyFest 2021 was held this past Saturday at the Magic Valley Speedway in Twin Falls. The event was put on by the Magic Valley liberty alliance who is concerned that citizens freedoms and constitutional rights are being stripped away, and are not being protected by their elected officials.

“Most of our Republican party is really voting with the Democratic party in Idaho. They are commonly called rhinos,” said LibertyFest organizer Lyle Johnstone.

Johnstone said at the event attendees had the opportunity to meet elected officials whose voting records are consistent with Idaho’s conservative values.

“They can become real people- one on one- and even if it is a minor relationship you have a relationship with those people,” he said.

Voters also had the opportunity to meet and talk to people who are running for office. At the event Idaho Falls lawyer Bryan smith announced he is going to challenge Mike Simpson for Idaho’s second congressional district seat. He said his issue is Simpson might be a Republican but he votes like a Democrat.

“He has come out and said he wants to breach four dams on the lower Snake River. He is prioritizing fish over Idaho’s families and farmers,” said Smith.

At the the event, some elected officials spoke and shared their concerns about face masks and vaccine mandates, as well as, how the state is being run.

Some attendees told KMVT they have similar concerns, and it is time for citizens to start educating themselves.

“People not standing up for themselves going with somebody says without investigating,” said attendee Tony Nice.

Others say its time for voters to start holding elected officials accountable. “I think we are pretty dissatisfied in government right now. Especially here in the state of Idaho,” said attendee Twyla Carmean.

Lt. Governor Janice Mcgeachin says would like to help lead the charge, and she also gave a demonstration of how she plans to defeat Governor Little.

“Each one of you is here today standing up and fighting for the freedom and the liberty and I want you to know you are making a difference,” said McGeachin.

