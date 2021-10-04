Little among 10 governors headed to border

BOISE Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little will be joining nine other state governors for a trip to the U.S. border on Oct. 6.

According to a press release, Little says he is going there to “witness firsthand the crisis playing out” and to reveal proposed solutions as well as calling on the Biden administration to secure the border. He will be taking a tour of the Rio Grande River by boat with Texas officials.

Little will be joined by Texas Governor Greg Abbot and Arizona governor Doug Ducey. Biden has previously drawn Little’s ire on the border. Roughly two weeks ago Little and 25 other Governors requested a meeting with Biden over the border. He also sent ISP troopers to the border in July.

