Magic Valley Liberty Alliance holds LibertyFest 2021 in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — LibertyFest 2021 was held this past Saturday at the Magic Valley Speedway in Twin Falls. The event was put on by the Magic Valley Liberty Alliance who is concerned that citizens’ freedoms and constitutional rights are being stripped away, and are not being protected by their elected officials.

“Most of our Republican Party is really voting with the Democratic Party in Idaho. They are commonly called RHINO’s,” said LibertyFest organizer and MVLA board member Lyle Johnstone.

He said at the event attendees had the opportunity to meet elected officials whose voting records are consistent with Idaho’s conservative values. Johnstone said the Idaho Freedom Foundation keeps a scorecard of legislators’ conservative voting record. According to the scorecard Rpreseantives Priscilla Giddings, Dorothy Moon, Ron Nate, and Senator Christy Zito rank near the top of the list with scores over 95 percent. All of them attended the event on Saturday.

“You can meet and talk to them. They can become real people, one on one, and even if it is a minor relationship you have a relationship with those people,”Johnstone said.

Voters also had the opportunity to meet and talk to people who are running for office. At the event Idaho Falls lawyer Bryan Smith announced he is going to challenge U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson for Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District seat. He said his issue is Simpson might be a Republican but he votes like a Democrat.

“He has come out and said he wants to breach four dams on the lower Snake River. He is prioritizing fish over Idaho’s families and farmers,” Smith said. “He is out of touch and we need a real conservative.”

At the the event, some elected officials spoke and shared their concerns about face masks and vaccine mandates, as well as, how the state is being run. Rep. Moon told the crowd, “How the heck Idaho, the most conservative state in the union, has a governor who leading into Crisis Standards of Care is wrong, It’s so wrong.”

Some attendees told KMVT they have similar concerns, and it is time for citizens to start educating themselves.

“People not standing up for themselves and going with what somebody says without investigating,” said attendee Tony Nice.

Shane Klaas who was the master of ceremonies for the event told attendees its time for voters to start holding elected officials accountable.

“We have to start telling everybody that they are not being represented they have people that have the mindset that we need to be ruled,” Klaas said.

Attendees Twyla and Craig Carmean said they are pretty satisfied with the government right now, especially in the state of Idaho. Twyla said they attended the event to educate themselves on who they should vote for when the time comes, and how they can help people stay informed on local issues.

Lt. Governor Janice Mcgeachin told people in attendance said would like to help lead the charge, and she also gave a demonstration of how she plans to defeat Governor Brad Little.

“Each one of you is here today standing up and fighting for freedom and liberty, and I want you to know you are making a difference,” said McGeachin.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.