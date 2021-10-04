Magic Valley rallies behind child in need

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When Forrest Andersen heard the story of a child from Kimberly who is amid the fight for his life, he knew he needed to help somehow.

Andersen told me he reached out to the Magic Valley community to try to stir up a little hope for the Chadwick family.

“Even though you may not feel like you can change the world, you can change the world for one person,” Andersen said. “And I think that’s what people are gathering to do tonight, is try to reach out to the universe and change the world for this little guy.”

Andersen held a prayer circle at the Twin Falls City Park seeking to shed a little hope on a family that needs it.

To the Chadwick family, seeing this outpouring of support says a lot about the community they live in.

“It shows how big a heart people have in this area and how caring,” said Dave Chadwick. “I think it’s great that we look over the fence and try to take care of our neighbors, it’s a great thing.”

Chadwick tells me moments like this mean the world to the whole family, especially his grandson and his parents.

“I know that he can feel it, he can feel the prayers and the support. But to his parents, there are no words to cover it,” Chadwick said.

Prayers, donations and messages of hope were shared at the event, anything to help in such an important fight.

Andersen says this event not only is to provide help but to show this young man that his legacy is already alive and well.

“I think what this little guy has done for our community is brought about change for us,” said Andersen. “He’s let us see past all the divides that have been thrown out in front of us and he’s brought thousands of people together. And I think that’s a testament to him.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.