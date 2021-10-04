Name, image, and likeness in the Gem State

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State football is the most recognizable team in Idaho, and as a result, some players have already taken advantage of their ability to make a little money.

The NCAA announced in June athletes would be able to profit off their name, image, and likeness.

”It has been a long time coming, and we’re only two months into this thing,” said Attorney and CEO of Athliance Peter Schoenthal.

Idaho has no name, image, and likeness laws, unlike some other states.

As a result, NCAA guidelines are the baseline. Gem State schools can adopt additional policies.

There is still no pay for play in college athletics and Schoenthal adds the school can’t procure a deal for a student.

“The university cannot bring the deal to the athlete, they cannot negotiate for them, they cannot write the contract for them, they cannot be part of the payment,” said Schoenthal.

The College of Southern Idaho (CSI) is a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). As a result of a bylaw passed in June, NJCAA athletes can use their name, image, and likeness, among other things.

“I could see where a company in town would like to have the ideas or images of our student-athletes or a team and promoting our product or service and having that name on it,” said CSI Athletic Director Joel Bate.

Bate said he isn’t familiar with any NJCAA schools dealing with the new bylaws, but he expects the April 2022 annual meeting of the governing body to clear things up.

“We’ll be rewriting a lot of the bylaws to fit this, but we will be matching what the NCAA does,” Bate said.

