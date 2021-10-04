Advertisement

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, bringing understanding of domestic abuse

Domestic abuse is physical, sexual, emotional, economic, or psychological actions or threats of actions that influence another person
Voices Against Violence.
Voices Against Violence.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:09 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month all across the United States, raising awareness to a severe issue many face.

Domestic abuse is physical, sexual, emotional, economic, or psychological actions or threats of actions that influence another person.

In Twin Falls, the Twin Falls Police Department responds to hundreds of domestic violence calls per year.

Voices Against Violence is one resource in the Magic Valley area that helps people who are victims of domestic abuse, with housing, food, or any other need they have including therapy and getting them to a safe place to stay.

Over the past 18 months, the amount of calls have increased to their crisis hotline.

“With COVID-19 a lot of people were stuck in houses that were not safe, not everyone was safe during that time of quarantine, we actually saw a 24% increase in crisis calls and a 50% increase in emergency funding need, so while every home is not safe, now more than ever it’s more relevant to talk about domestic violence and empower them to find a safe path for them,” said Reylene Abbott, the executive director for Voices Against Violence.

Throughout the month of October, Voices Against Violence is working to educate the community about the signs someone is being abused.

