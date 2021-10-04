Owl attacks have people worried over their pets

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Recent owl attacks on residents’ pets have left some worried about the safety of their domestic animals.

Idaho Fish and Game says there is no need to worry however, they say that owls will always be around-especially in the magic valley-and that the general population has remained strong and steady. They also say that it’s rare that they would be able to pick up domestic animals.

“It is a generalist when it comes to food sources, so if there’s a concern with pets at all, it would be very rare that an owl to attack a domestic animal. They’re pretty limited by size, maybe up to five pounds about probably of what they could actually carry off,” said Lyn Snoddy a wildlife biologist with Idaho Fish and Game.

They also say if you are concerned, especially if you have a pet less than five pounds to keep your pets inside at night. If you have problems with wildlife you can always give Fish and Game a call at 208-324-4359.

