Study finds Idaho has one of the lowest poverty rates for older people

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A study from magnifymoney has found that the state of Idaho has one of the lowest rates of poverty among adults 65 and older.

The Gem State is tied with the state of Alaska for the fourth lowest rate of poverty at 6.9% of the population. While the study painted a rosy picture for residents of Idaho, it was less rosy for residents of other states.

Their report found that roughly 9% of older adults across the U.S. were living in poverty. The state of New Mexico had the highest rate of poverty in older adults at 13.5% of adults.

Vermont had the lowest rate with just over 6% with neighboring Utah having the second lowest rate.

