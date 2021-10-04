Supply chain issues being felt in Southern Idaho

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There are hundreds of container ships off the coasts of the United States interrupting the incoming supply chain across the country. The effects of that interruption are being felt right here in Southern Idaho.

According to Shenghan Xu, professor of supply chain management at the University of Idaho, there is not much optimism about the situation. She says the supply chain will be feeling these effects well into 2023. Xu says the main impact on everyday Idahoans will be felt in their wallet.

“In 2019, the standard container shipped from China to California, U.S. was around $1,700. Now, the typical container shipping cost is more than $22,000,″ Xu said.

KMVT also spoke with a local grocery store, who says keeping up with demand this last year has been difficult, and they are expecting more challenges with the holiday season fast approaching.

KMVT will update this story shortly

