AAA advises winter car prep as temperatures drop

It may only be the first week of October, but winter will soon be arriving.

While you may not be thinking of the snow falling right now, it may be a good idea to start your winter preparations. One of the most important things you can do to prepare for the winter is to prep your car before going out on the road.

Matthew Conde from AAA Idaho says there are quite a few things that should be checked before you hit the road this winter.

“Check your battery, engine, and tires. Those are the things that are the most fundamental,” he said. “But often neglected are your windshield wipers. If they’re splitting, if there’s streaking, if they’re skipping across the windshield you’re gonna want to make sure that they’re capable of doing a really great job,” Conde continued.

Conde also says it’s helpful to have an emergency kit equipped with warm clothes, snacks, and kitty litter to help get you unstuck. If you find yourself stranded on the road, he says it’s also helpful to know the weather of the location you’re leaving, and the location you’re traveling to before you begin your trip.

