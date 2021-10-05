Advertisement

AAA advises winter car prep as temperatures drop

Here are some important tips to prepare your car for cold weather.
Here are some important tips to prepare your car for cold weather.(CNN (custom credit) | (Source: CNN))
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:02 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It may only be the first week of October, but winter will soon be arriving.

While you may not be thinking of the snow falling right now, it may be a good idea to start your winter preparations. One of the most important things you can do to prepare for the winter is to prep your car before going out on the road.

Matthew Conde from AAA Idaho says there are quite a few things that should be checked before you hit the road this winter.

“Check your battery, engine, and tires. Those are the things that are the most fundamental,” he said. “But often neglected are your windshield wipers. If they’re splitting, if there’s streaking, if they’re skipping across the windshield you’re gonna want to make sure that they’re capable of doing a really great job,” Conde continued.

Conde also says it’s helpful to have an emergency kit equipped with warm clothes, snacks, and kitty litter to help get you unstuck. If you find yourself stranded on the road, he says it’s also helpful to know the weather of the location you’re leaving, and the location you’re traveling to before you begin your trip.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Lindell is the CEO of MyPillow and a conservative commentator who was banned from many...
Idaho Secretary of State refutes Mike Lindell’s statewide election manipulation claims
Phone scam
Southern Idaho residents advised to look out for new phone scam
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, right, a Republican from Lewiston, resigned amid an...
Ex Idaho lawmaker charged with rape is arrested in Georgia
Container ship
Supply chain issues being felt in Southern Idaho
Lori Vallow has been indicted for conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband...
Charles Vallow’s autopsy says his death was a homicide

Latest News

Twin Falls fire marshal Tim Lauda says to change the battery in your smoke detector every six...
Fire prevention week seeks to raise awareness about fires
Skywest Airlines says this is due to a slowing passenger forecast for the winter. (Source: KMVT)
Delta connecting flights from Twin Falls to Salt Lake reduced
Outside South Central Public Health District's offices on the College of Southern Idaho campus...
COVID-19 backlog leads to case accuracy questions
The fire was on Washington Street in Pocatello
Man found dead in Pocatello house fire