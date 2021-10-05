Advertisement

Apply Idaho allows students to apply to some schools for free

Creative Commons via Pixabay.
Creative Commons via Pixabay.(Creative Commons via Pixabay)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:45 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One barrier for many students in entering higher education is application fees for colleges.

Now, a new program called Apply Idaho is looking to change that. The program allows students who meet GPA criteria to apply to certain schools around the Gem State for free.

A spokesman for the program says it’s important to equip children from lower-wage families with the tools to become successful later in life.

“We don’t want the application costs to be the first barrier to the students’ encounter. We know that for students who might live in our rural communities or might come from families who will need a great deal of financial help that the Apply Idaho is really important to them to get started,” said Idaho Board of Education college and career advising program manager Byron Yankey.

The program includes all state schools and community colleges in Idaho. To apply, you can visit their website.

