COVID-19 backlog leads to case accuracy questions

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A backlog of COVID-19 cases in the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare system is leading to uncertainty regarding the accuracy of virus trends within the state.

KMVT learned that the way in which positive cases are investigated has led to a delay in reporting. According to Brianna Bodily of the South Central Public Health District, when tests are performed all results are relayed to the district the patient lives in.

The process of investigating positive cases to determine their accuracy takes time, making it difficult for the system to keep up with such a prolonged surge.

“When we have surges where we have 100 or more cases reported every day, they’re pulling down 10 or 20 at a time and that backlog builds up until the point that other health districts can’t pull down any cases,” said Bodily.

According to the state’s data dashboard, approximately 9,100 positive tests are awaiting investigation. That means we should expect to see a large jump in positives when the system catches up.

