Crapo calls for investigation after ProPublica leak

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho senator Mike Crapo is calling for an investigation into IRS research activities after a series from ProPublica showed how some billionaires are able to avoid the estate tax by exploiting a legal loophole among other ways to avoid taxation.

In a statement, Crapo called it a “hack of private taxpayer information ending up in the hands of advocates at ProPublica.” Crapo and fellow Republican Senator Chuck Grassley have requested an audit of the IRS’s research activities and security protocols. Both Senators say the leak threatens a key foundation of the tax system, which they say is voluntary compliance.

In the letter, both Senators say in part: “Clearly, taxpayer information is vulnerable as shown by the apparent leak or hack of confidential information. One longstanding way in which confidential taxpayer information is utilized is through research done in-house at the IRS, and by working with outside academics and researchers. As long as little is known about the source of the information published by ProPublica, every avenue by which taxpayer data is accessed should be investigated.”

