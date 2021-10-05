Decreasing COVID-19 cases in Twin Falls School District

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls School District is seeing a decreasing number of documented COVID-19 cases. With fewer cases of COVID-19 districtwide, officials are seeing absenteeism rebound, as well.

While it’s not unusual for students or staff to become ill at the start of the school year, according to the district between 85% and 90% of students were attending school a few weeks ago during peak COVID-19 caseloads. That is well below the typical 95% attendance rate.

“That being said, there’s a lot of illness going around in our community and of course in our schools,” said district spokesperson Eva Craner. “At the start of the school year, we see illnesses spread between our staff and our students. It’s just kind of all over at the start of the school year.”

The district said they hope the drop in cases they are seeing will be mirrored within the community in the near future.

Despite fewer COVID-19 cases among staff, however, the district is still experiencing struggles with having enough instructors daily.

“The challenge that comes with that isn’t actually that the staff member is out, but that we need somebody to fill in that place,” Craner said. “Our substitute teacher pool is significantly lower than it has been in the past.”

The district is still looking to increase its guest teacher pool and has increased the pay to between $100 and $150 per day depending on qualifications.

Those interested in applying to become a guest teacher can do so here.

