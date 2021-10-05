Delta connecting flights from Twin Falls to Salt Lake reduced

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Delta Airlines flights connecting Twin Falls and Salt Lake City have been reduced due to the slow winter market.

Skywest Airlines has notified the Magic Valley Regional Airport that because of the market’s weak financial performance and a slowing passenger forecast for the winter, there will be a reduction of the Delta flight schedule between Twin Falls and Salt Lake City.

There will now be one arrival and one departure daily. The change takes effect on Nov. 1. The United Express flight to Denver will continue with their current one daily flight.

