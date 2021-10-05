Delta Variant identified as cause of Idaho COVID-19 surge

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There is now data to prove what Idaho health experts warned of months ago, the delta variant has ripped through the state, taking advantage of Idaho’s dismal vaccination rate, especially among young adults.

“We’ve had over 2,800 Idaho samples sequenced since August 1st,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, State Epidemiologist, “greater than 99% of those have been Delta and in the month of September they were 100% Delta.”

Now, as the second major surge in COVID cases in the US, fueled by the Delta variant, appears to be slowing down, is Idaho to a point where experts consider we have reached the peak of the surge?

“I think we’re way too early to declare that we’ve hit a plateau, or it’s even a peak at this point,” said Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen. “Although it’s encouraging to see some of that data look like it’s trending down, we’ll be looking to see if that’s a trend that’s developing or if that’s a data blip that’s happening.”

There are many reasons Idaho data may be misrepresenting the reality of COVID in the state right now.

Many data reporters are facing a backlog of positive cases needing to be investigated before being reported.

Also, Jeppesen believes there is a grimmer possibility.

“Record number of deaths here in the month of September and that continues into October,” Jeppesen said. “That actually could be part of the reason why we’re seeing some of those numbers come down.”

Since its discovery, the Delta variant has continued to be the strongest strain of the virus to date, and if that stays true, there could be hope on the Horizon.

“I think the good news is as long as the Delta variant is the predominant strain,” said Dr. Christopher Ball, chief of Idaho Bureau of Laboratories, “if we can find a way to increase our vaccination rate, it could really slow the trajectory of the pandemic moving forward.”

Dr. Ball also warns that with the delta variants prominence in our area and its large viral load, there is a risk of a new variant developing right here in our area, increasing the importance of vaccination.

