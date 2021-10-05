Fire prevention week seeks to raise awareness about fires

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week is fire prevention week all across the United States. The week has been recognized since 1922 as a time to educate and raise awareness about fires.

Every year about 2,700 people die because of a house fire. According to Twin Falls fire marshal Tim Lauda that is 2,700 too many. Lauda says 40% of house fires are started in the kitchen because of an accident that happens while cooking.

Lauda says it is important to have a smoke detector in every bedroom and also to change the batteries every six months.

“We want to push the button once a month. You push the button when you hear that (beeping noise) you know your battery is okay,” said Lauda.

Lauda also said to always sleep with your bedroom door closed. If there is a fire, you will have a better chance of survival if you sleep with it closed.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.