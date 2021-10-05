Advertisement

Fire prevention week seeks to raise awareness about fires

Twin Falls fire marshal Tim Lauda says to change the battery in your smoke detector every six...
Twin Falls fire marshal Tim Lauda says to change the battery in your smoke detector every six months(WRDW)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:14 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week is fire prevention week all across the United States. The week has been recognized since 1922 as a time to educate and raise awareness about fires.

Every year about 2,700 people die because of a house fire. According to Twin Falls fire marshal Tim Lauda that is 2,700 too many. Lauda says 40% of house fires are started in the kitchen because of an accident that happens while cooking.

Lauda says it is important to have a smoke detector in every bedroom and also to change the batteries every six months.

“We want to push the button once a month. You push the button when you hear that (beeping noise) you know your battery is okay,” said Lauda.

Lauda also said to always sleep with your bedroom door closed. If there is a fire, you will have a better chance of survival if you sleep with it closed.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Lindell is the CEO of MyPillow and a conservative commentator who was banned from many...
Idaho Secretary of State refutes Mike Lindell’s statewide election manipulation claims
Phone scam
Southern Idaho residents advised to look out for new phone scam
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, right, a Republican from Lewiston, resigned amid an...
Ex Idaho lawmaker charged with rape is arrested in Georgia
Container ship
Supply chain issues being felt in Southern Idaho
Lori Vallow has been indicted for conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband...
Charles Vallow’s autopsy says his death was a homicide

Latest News

Here are some important tips to prepare your car for cold weather.
AAA advises winter car prep as temperatures drop
Skywest Airlines says this is due to a slowing passenger forecast for the winter. (Source: KMVT)
Delta connecting flights from Twin Falls to Salt Lake reduced
Outside South Central Public Health District's offices on the College of Southern Idaho campus...
COVID-19 backlog leads to case accuracy questions
The fire was on Washington Street in Pocatello
Man found dead in Pocatello house fire