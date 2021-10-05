Advertisement

Fire retardant could be ‘game-changer’ in fighting wildfires

Will Fitch, fire captain from Cosumnes Fire Department, and his crew hold a fire line to keep...
Will Fitch, fire captain from Cosumnes Fire Department, and his crew hold a fire line to keep the Caldor Fire from spreading in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Fire crews took advantage of decreasing winds to battle a California wildfire near popular Lake Tahoe and were even able to allow some people back to their homes but dry weather and a weekend warming trend meant the battle was far from over.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Keith Ridler
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:42 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials on Tuesday approved a long-lasting fire retardant that could significantly aid in fighting increasingly destructive wildfires.

The U.S. Forest Service approved Perimeter Solutions’ fire retardant that’s intended to be used as a preventative measure and can last for months

It’s similar to the red-dyed retardant dropped from aircraft, but is clear and lasts much longer.

“The real game-changer here is once you treat it, you can forget it,” said Edward Goldberg, chief executive officer of St. Louis, Missouri-based Perimeter Solutions. “It’s there for the whole year.”

The company said its primary use will be by industrial customers such as utility companies and railroads, but can also be used at residential and commercial properties.

The product could reduce the number of wildfires, freeing up firefighters that have been in short supply in recent years.

Goldberg said the product will likely be most effective in the drier climate of the U.S. West and could be applied in the spring to offer fire protection throughout the wildfire season.

He said traditional retardant is effective until there’s rain, but the new product will remain effective even after a couple of inches of rain.

