Hispanic Youth Leadership Summit looks to open doors for youth

The Hispanic Youth Leadership Summit aims to open doors for youth.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:33 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For first-generation college students, beginning the college application process can be intimidating and they aren’t often aware of the options.

Events like the Hispanic Youth Leadership summit aim to break down some of those barriers.

“A lot of the students are first-generation students. Maybe they haven’t had a parent or sibling go to college so it kind of develops that pathway to looking at a career and maybe seeing that CSI can help accomplish that career,” said CSI Hispanic Community Liaison Office Director Cesar Perez.

During the all-day event, 800 students from across Idaho and northern Nevada were able to see all the different options available to them after high school and could even begin the application process.

“For many of these students, this is their first time on a college campus. And that’s another goal of ours is to see that every student starts plant that seed in their mind they can see themselves on a college campus. There is life after high school,” said Director of the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs Margie Gonzalez.

For two high school seniors from Jerome, that was the case for them.

“We would probably take the opportunity to go since we have the opportunity to go,” said high school senior Angel Lopez.

Although they admit they are scared, they think it is a good chance to continue learning.

“It’s scary, but I’m excited to start a new chapter in my life,” said high school senior Lyareli Mendoza.

The College of Southern Idaho is now a designated Hispanic serving institution, the first in Idaho.

They hope days like Tuesday inspire students to picture themselves on a college campus.

“They see students that look like them and maybe have had the same experiences,” said Perez. “Not just with the staff but the faculty as well. So there is a lot of that support system that comes and we are excited to provide that diversity and inclusion for them here on campus,” he continued.

