Local sports roundup

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —

BOYS SOCCER

Twin Falls 2, Burley 1: Matt Haymore scored the Bobcats’ lone goal.

GIRLS SOCCER

Twin Falls 7, Burley 0: Twin Falls wraps up an undefeated conference season with a 7-0 win over Burley.  Goal scorers include Ava Schroeder (3), Jaycee Bell (1), Chowder Bailey (1), Madelyn McQueen (1) and Hannah McQueen (1).  Sydney Jund and Reagan Rex teamed up for the shutout.

Wood River 5, Jerome 0: First shot was a rocket from well outside the 18 by Alex Moya. Second goal was scored by Drew Willitt assisted by Evi Kimball. Third was scored right before half by Kate Shafer assisted from Gina Greenberg. Channing Curci nailed the fourth goal from a direct kick to the near post on the ground. Final goal was assisted by Kate Shafer and finished by Drew Willitt. Our defense played solid and set the tone from the back with great passes on the ground.

VOLLEYBALL

Burley 3, Jerome 0: (25-20, 25-10, 25-15)

Hansen 3, Wendell 0: (25-19, 25-18, 25-18)

