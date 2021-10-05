Magic Valley Regional Airport master plan update almost complete

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Regional Airport is looking to the future and updating it’s master plan.

“We really look at the facility comprehensively, what kind of things we need to improve, our forecast,” said airport manager Bill Carberry. “The demands we are looking at, do we need to change parking, maybe more ramp areas for aircraft parking, terminal improvements, all those kinds of things.”

The process takes about a year and a half and is done in partnership with JUB Engineering and Recondo Associates. The master plan tries to predict the future demands the airport may have.

”We’re looking at, projecting out, the future demand and other requirements for the airport and all these other alternatives to meet that demand,” said Joe Birge, the project manager. “We are just now getting towards the end of the project, wrapping up so the airport will have a FAA approved master plan which gives them the ability to develop over the next 20 years with FAA approval.”

Carberry says the Magic Valley area has grown tremendously since the last time the master plan was updated, so it’s important to keep up with the community’s growth.

“We are looking at rehabilitating the runway, and relocating a small general aviation crosswind for smaller planes, creating more parking spaces for aircraft, maybe align some of our parking in front of the terminal and those areas, those types of things,” said Carberry.

The public is welcome to stop by the Magic Valley Regional Airport anytime in October to see the plans. The plans will hopefully go into effect before the end of 2021.

“The future is bright for Twin Falls,” said Birge.

