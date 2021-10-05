Man found dead in Pocatello house fire

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Police and fire officials are investigating after a man was found dead in a Pocatello house fire early Tuesday morning.

The Idaho State Journal reports the fire at the single-story home was reported by neighbors just after 1 a.m. Police said two men who lived at the home escaped without injuries but a third man who lived there was found dead inside by Pocatello firefighters.

The name of the deceased man has not been released.

Officials said it wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire.

Pocatello police are assisting the Pocatello Fire Department with the investigation into the fire. An autopsy will be performed on the deceased man to determine the exact cause of death.

