Schools in Gooding close due to lack of bus drivers

The closure is on a day to day basis that begins today
By Candice Hare
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:00 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Schools in Gooding are closed due to a lack of qualified bus drivers.

The announcement came from the district, which says the school closure is on a day-to-day basis that starts today. This comes as a shortage of bus drivers has impacted school districts nationwide.

The district had previously stated drivers had to do double routes due to the shortage. An update regarding Wednesday and Thursday is expected later today.

