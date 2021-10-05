Schools in Gooding close due to lack of bus drivers

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Schools in Gooding are closed due to a lack of qualified bus drivers.

The announcement came from the district, which says the school closure is on a day-to-day basis that starts today. This comes as a shortage of bus drivers has impacted school districts nationwide.

The district had previously stated drivers had to do double routes due to the shortage. An update regarding Wednesday and Thursday is expected later today.

