Advertisement

Wendy’s chocolate Frosty is becoming a cereal

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:03 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kellogg’s is giving fans of the Wendy’s chocolate Frosty their favorite dessert for breakfast.

The cereal maker is teaming up with the fast food chain to make “Wendy’s Frosty Chocolatey Cereal.”

The limited-edition cereal contains crispy, cocoa-coated round bites and chocolate-flavored marshmallow pieces.

It also includes a coupon for a free Frosty from Wendy’s.

The cereal hits grocery stores in December for a limited time and will cost about $3.99.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Lindell is the CEO of MyPillow and a conservative commentator who was banned from many...
Idaho Secretary of State refutes Mike Lindell’s statewide election manipulation claims
Phone scam
Southern Idaho residents advised to look out for new phone scam
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, right, a Republican from Lewiston, resigned amid an...
Ex Idaho lawmaker charged with rape is arrested in Georgia
Lori Vallow has been indicted for conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband...
Charles Vallow’s autopsy says his death was a homicide
Container ship
Supply chain issues being felt in Southern Idaho

Latest News

The closure is on a day to day basis that begins today
Schools in Gooding close due to lack of bus drivers
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and his wife Ginger Luckey walk through the U.S. Capitol Building in...
Gaetz friend asks for more time to cooperate with feds
FILE - In this May 31, 2017 file photo, Sgt. Ed Mullins, the head of the Sergeants Benevolent...
FBI raids offices of New York City police sergeants union
Nearly 27% of recent COVID-19 cases were children. CDC data shows an average of 258 kids under...
Vaccines are here. School’s open. Some parents still agonize.