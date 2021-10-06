25th Annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival begins

WOOD RIVER VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Oct. 6 marks the start of the Trailing of the Sheep Festival in the Wood River Valley.

This is the 25th anniversary of the event that celebrates sheepherding history, culture and food. Special celebrations are planned for this year’s silver jubilee with the unveiling and dedication of The Good Shepherd monument highlighting the five-day event. The monument — located in Hailey — is set to feature 11 life-sized bronze sculptures including sheep, a sheepherder, horse and dog.

The iconic Big Sheep Parade is at 12:00 p.m. Sunday on Main Street in Ketchum.

More information on additional festival highlights can be found below:

