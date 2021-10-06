25th Annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival begins
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:17 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WOOD RIVER VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Oct. 6 marks the start of the Trailing of the Sheep Festival in the Wood River Valley.
This is the 25th anniversary of the event that celebrates sheepherding history, culture and food. Special celebrations are planned for this year’s silver jubilee with the unveiling and dedication of The Good Shepherd monument highlighting the five-day event. The monument — located in Hailey — is set to feature 11 life-sized bronze sculptures including sheep, a sheepherder, horse and dog.
The iconic Big Sheep Parade is at 12:00 p.m. Sunday on Main Street in Ketchum.
More information on additional festival highlights can be found below:
- Big Sheep Parade with 1,500 sheep trailing down Main Street in Ketchum.
- Championship Sheepdog Trials with 100 of the county’s most talented border collies competing for prizes.
- Sheep Folklife Fair featuring the Basque, Scottish, and Peruvian dancers and musicians, sheep shearing, folk, fiber and traditional artists, children’s activities and more.
- Sheep Tales Gathering will present author and essayist Gretel Ehrlich who will share stories from her latest book “Unsolaced: Along the Way to All That Is” - tales of arduous expeditions, observations, meditations, and conversations on trips from the Arctic to Zimbabwe and more - stories of land, communities, families, and traditions now affected by climate chaos even in the most remote places she traveled.
- 25th Anniversary Celebration PERUVIAN BALLET FOLKLORICA, performed by the Utah Hispanic Dance Alliance and Chaskis Peruvian Musicians and focusing on Andean Music and Dance.
- Culinary Events with lamb tastings, Lamb Fest at the Folklife Fair, lamb cooking classes, and Farm to Table Lamb Dinners.
- Wool Fest with classes and workshops.
- Hikes and Histories featuring Idaho’s sheep ranchers and renowned storytellers.
- Happy Trails Closing Party in the Ketchum Town Square with live music by Cindy & Gary Braun and Gator Nation in partnership with the Sun Valley Jazz & Music Festival.
