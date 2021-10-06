BCSB is hoping to establish an Emergency Housing Assistance Fund for employees.

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Over the past several months, KMVT has informed viewers about the housing crisis in Blaine County. Now the local school board is looking for solutions to help the school district retain and recruit employees who are struggling to find housing.

According to the Blaine County Housing Authority, the median housing and rental price have increased more than 40% since 2013. The problem has been going on for years but has only gotten worse in recent years as many second homeowners have moved back into the valley as a result of COVID-19.

“Then a lot of the rentals that use to be on the long term that was available to our workforce housing have migrated to Airbnb and VRBO,” said BCSB trustee Dan Turner.

One of the employers being impacted by the housing crisis is the Blaine County School District. According to a recent survey conducted by the Donovan Group this Summer, about 20% of Blaine County School District employees said they rent, and 60% of people who rent have seen monthly rent increases in the past year. Due to high housing costs, 72% of staff members have considered leaving the district. Turner said the issue has also impacted the district’s ability to recruit staff.

“Over the last year, we had a great number of qualified staff having to turn down contracts because they couldn’t find places to live,” Turner said.

To address the issue the school district and board put together a housing working group over the Summer to explore options and solutions for immediate. intermediate, and long-term housing. A short-term solution they are currently looking at is an Emergency Housing Assistance Fund, to offer relief to individuals or families spending 30% or more of their adjusted gross income on rent, utilities and other relevant housing costs.

“We have created a product kind of modeled after the City of Sun Valley,” said Turner. “Our employees will apply to the program, submit all their financial to a third-party administrator, and we will determine who amongst the staff is truly rent burden.”

The two-year pilot program could offer $500 stipends to full-time teachers and staff who are rent-burdened. The program will be funded through a resolution that would authorize the immediate transfer of more than $1 million from the Financial Emergency Reserve Fund to the newly created Emergency Workforce Housing Fund. The resolution and policy would require board approval first. The Blaine County Housing Authority’s Executive Director Nathan Harvill thinks more employers in the Wood River Valley might start doing similar projects.

“If you are a business owner, or an organization, or something, and you are looking to attract talent and retain the talent you have to maybe expand your reach into the housing market and find places for your staff to live,” Harvill said.

If approved at the October school board meeting Turner said they anticipate having approximately 80 spots in the stipend program, to strategically divide between Certified Staff (primarily teachers), Classified Staff (Para-professionals, nurses, bus drivers, and other essential support staff), and new hires to the district. If everything goes as planned they hope to be able to offer assistance to staff by the end of the year or the beginning of the new year.

Turner said a long-term goal they are looking at is the development of workforce housing on both a small and large scale.

