Boise State looks to contain BYU’s Allegeier

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State is set to play its highest ranked opponent of the season, No. 10 BYU on Saturday in Provo, Utah.

The Broncos are 2-3 so far on the year, their worst start since 2001.

The Broncos and Cougars have only faced each other 11 times, with BSU leading the series 7-4, but haven’t won at Lavell Edwards Stadium since 2017.

With the devastating 41-31 loss to Nevada last weekend, the Broncos are looking to avoid a two-game losing streak for the first time in five years.

Last year in Boise, BYU handed BSU their worst loss since 2005, winning by 34 points.

Zach Wilson of course is playing in the NFL now, but Boise State fans will remember Tyler Allgeier who ran for 123 yards, including an 86-yard touchdown run.

He’s eighth in the country right now with seven rushing touchdowns, to go along with 569 yards.

With a total of 1,837 yards, Allegeier is 13th on the all-time career rushing list at BYU.

The former walk-on reminds the Boise State coaching staff of previous running backs they’ve faced this season.

“Runs with pad level, extremely strong and very similar to the backs we’ve seen, if you’re wrong, it’s going to be out and you see some plays even this past weekend where short yardage, its not fit of right and it’s 60 yards to the crib,” explained defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Spencer Danielson. “So I think he’s a very tough runner, he’s explosive, he’s got great balance, you better gang tackle him because of how strong he is and quick he is to the point of attack. I think he’s hell of a runner.”

The Bronco defense is giving up an average of 191.2 rushing yards per game.

Boise State, BYU kick off Saturday at 1:30 MT on ABC.

