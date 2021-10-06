Advertisement

Fish and Game seeks info in dead bull elk case

A bull elk on the Peck Ranch Conservation Area in Missouri.
A bull elk on the Peck Ranch Conservation Area in Missouri.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Terry Thompson
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORTH OF KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fish and Game is asking the public if they have any information regarding a dead bull elk found north of Ketchum.

Fish and Game officers received a tip from the Citizens Against Poaching hotline on Oct. 2 reporting an intact bull elk with its head and antlers removed. With limited information to go on, the local conservation officer is asking the public to provide any information that may know about this bull elk found north of Ketchum.

The elk was found north of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area headquarters in the area of Konrad Creek. It’s thought that the elk was killed between Sept. 28 and Oct. 1.

If anyone has information that can help with this investigation they are asked to contact the Magic Valley regional office at (208) 324-4359, or contact Senior Conservation Officer Brandyn Hurd at (208) 539-4403. Tips can also be called into the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-(800) 632-5999.

