Former Governor Butch Otter responds to McGeachin’s executive orders

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Former Idaho Governor Butch Otter released a statement in regards to Lt. Gov. Janice McGeahcin’s executive orders. The orders were released yesterday and have since been repealed by Governor Little.

His statement reads:

“One of the most significant duties of a Governor is to serve as Commander in Chief of the Idaho National Guard. Decisions about deploying our brave men and women of the Guard must be considered with great weight and never with self-gain at the forefront.”

“The Lt. Governor’s failed attempt to deploy the Idaho National Guard to the southern border while Governor Little is out of state performing his duties as Governor reveals her ignorance of the process and her true intentions - she seeks only to advance her personal political agenda, even if it means putting the safety of our Guardsmen on the line and burdening their families while they are deployed. This is not the way a Governor acts. I attended the funerals of many of our warfighters and saw the grief in their families’ faces. The Lt. Governor belittles and demeans their sacrifice by playing political games with the men and women of the Idaho National Guard and their families. It is shameful and unacceptable.”

