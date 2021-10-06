Advertisement

Gov. Little recognizes hospitality workers with Lifetime Achievement Award

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question...
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question at the State Capitol building in Boise, Idaho. The Idaho Department of Labor said Thursday, April 9, 2020, that nearly 78,000 people have filed claims since mid-March. Little issued an emergency declaration on March 13 because of the virus and a statewide stay-at-home order on March 25. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger, File)(Otto Kitsinger | AP)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:51 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little announced he awarded the Governor’s Lifetime Achievement Award in Travel and Tourism to Idaho hospitality workers collectively.

Historically this award has recognized an individual who’s made unmatched contributions to the industry. However, this year, exceptional contributions have come from many. The cooks, servers and bartenders taking care of more customers over more shifts than ever have before and doing so with a smile and professionalism,” Little said in a press release.

“The lodging staff managing long lines of visitors checking in after cleaning rooms earlier in their shift and before stepping up to drive the hotel shuttle to finish their shift. The staff at our attractions, adventure experiences, and recreation areas doing their best to ensure all patrons are safe and experiencing the cleanest, healthiest environment possible. The examples are endless. We see you and we thank you for your incredible work throughout these challenging times.” Governor Little said.

Little also proclaimed Oct. 4 through Oct. 8 as Hospitality Employee Appreciation week. He also encouraged people to thank employees from their favorite hospitality business or destination.

