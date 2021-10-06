Gov. Little recognizes hospitality workers with Lifetime Achievement Award

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little announced he awarded the Governor’s Lifetime Achievement Award in Travel and Tourism to Idaho hospitality workers collectively.

“Historically this award has recognized an individual who’s made unmatched contributions to the industry. However, this year, exceptional contributions have come from many. The cooks, servers and bartenders taking care of more customers over more shifts than ever have before and doing so with a smile and professionalism,” Little said in a press release.

“The lodging staff managing long lines of visitors checking in after cleaning rooms earlier in their shift and before stepping up to drive the hotel shuttle to finish their shift. The staff at our attractions, adventure experiences, and recreation areas doing their best to ensure all patrons are safe and experiencing the cleanest, healthiest environment possible. The examples are endless. We see you and we thank you for your incredible work throughout these challenging times.” Governor Little said.

Little also proclaimed Oct. 4 through Oct. 8 as Hospitality Employee Appreciation week. He also encouraged people to thank employees from their favorite hospitality business or destination.

