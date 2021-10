Great Basin Conference District Soccer starts Wednesday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The District IV 4A boys and girls soccer district tournaments start on Wednesday.

Boys Soccer

No. 6 Burley at No. 2 Canyon Ridge: Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

No. 5 Minico at No. 3 Wood River: Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Minico/Wood River at No. 1 Jerome: Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Burley/Canyon Ridge at No. 2 Twin Falls: Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

No. 5 Mountain Home at No. 4 Jerome: Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

No. 6 Burley at No. 3 Wood River: Wednesday at 7 pm.

Jerome/Mountain Home at No. 1 Twin Falls: Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Burley/Wood River at No. 2 Canyon Ridge: Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.